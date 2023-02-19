Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show

Top 10 News / February 19, 2023 / By

The Island was named the leading destination for adventure tourism in the Indian Ocean at the 2022 World Travel Awards (WTA) and attracts more than just beach lovers to its shores. Hiking is becoming increasingly popular with travellers looking to add a touch of adrenaline to their holiday. Basing oneself at Le Morne on the far southwestern tip of Mauritius and you’ll be right on the doorstep of Le Morne Brabant, the island’s most preserved and wildest mountain – and there are plenty of resorts nearby with idyllic beaches for a perfectly balanced holiday.

BBC

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here