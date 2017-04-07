The event will be streamed live here.

The 2017 Ibrahim Governance Weekend will begin with A Conversation on Leadership in Marrakesh on Friday, 7 April.

This evening ceremony will focus on leadership in the 21st century. The globalised world we share today appears threatened by a democratic recession and multiple security challenges, with autocratic leaders seducing increasingly concerned and disillusioned electors. The participants will reflect on this evolution and consider the meaning, values and necessary qualities of leadership today and what they should be.

The evening will feature a conversation by prominent leaders and live music from renowned African artists Youssour NDour, Angelique Kidjo, Hindi Zahra and Hugh Masekela.

Guest Speakers: