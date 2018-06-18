LISTEN: Who Will Win the 2018 World Cup Tournament?

Radio 702 | Football analyst Christophe Bongo, football analyst & African Pride podcast host), thinks that an African team can go on a deep run at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Bongo tells Gugu Mhlungu he will be watching the tournament closely and he thinks an African team can pull a surprise at the tournament, particularly Senegal. He says that gives them an advantage given that they have been there before, in 2002.

Bongo says this is going to be one of the most watched World Cups given the growth and strength of social media and the festivities surrounding the tournament.

Listen to audio for more.