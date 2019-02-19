Listen To Holla By J-Wats

Born Jude Watsaba, I’m a Ugandan singer and rapper that describes his style as “The translation”, hence fusing the local language (Luganda) with English together. 2017 which was my mini breakthrough year on the Uganda scene saw me scoop a double nomination in the much celebrated Uganda Hip-hop Awards in the “Rookie of The Year” and “Song Of The Year” categories.

I released my debut Album “ON MY OWN” on 18th May 2018, and it comprises 16 tracks which featured over 10 artists from across the Africa. The album contains an urban sound, with different genres describing my versatility and has received many reviews from music blogs such as The Tribe UG, NotJustOk, NuveyLive, MTN Pulse, CelebByte, Howwe Music, Mbu.UG and it has kept me top on Charts of music playlists on Platforms such as Tidal and Apple Music.

My single ‘All Night Long” has been in the TIDAL Top 100 Uganda since it’s release and it got me onto the TIDAL Uganda’s Freshest Stars 2018 TOP 20. My music is on rotation via most Kampala Radio Stations such Radio City, XFM, Sanyu FM, Hot 100, Record FM. I have performed across Uganda and at live events such as AKADOPE, Blankets and Wine, Evoke Night. I also got to open for RunTown during his 2017 Kigali RunTown Experience in Rwanda.