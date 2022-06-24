Liquid Intelligent Technologies Renews APO Group’s Contract As Pan-African Public Relations Agency After Award-Winning First Year

For the last year, APO Group has coordinated all communications activity for Liquid Intelligent Technologies across the African continent
APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted to announce the renewal of its contract with Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com) and Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (www.Liquid.Tech), a leading Pan-African technology group.
For the last year, APO Group has been Liquid’s Pan-African Public Relations Agency, coordinating all communications activity for the company across the African continent.
This work was formally recognised in May 2022, when APO Group and Liquid Intelligent Technologies won a prestigious PRovoke Media SABRE Certificate of Excellence for their work together to promote Liquid’s rebranding and to position Liquid as Africa’s premier intelligent technology service provider.
The contract renewal sees APO Group assisting both Cassava Technologies and Liquid in the narrative to drive awareness of African challenges being met by African solutions.
Cassava uses technology to transform the lives of individuals and businesses across the continent by enabling social mobility and economic prosperity. Its vision is to develop an integrated ecosystem of digital solutions that will dramatically increase access to digital tools and connectivity.
Cassava Technologies and its businesses have seen an extensive business transformation to become Africa’s first integrated technology solution provider working towards a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.
APO Group has built a dedicated team of nine media relations and PR experts to work ‘on the ground’ within Liquid’s main target markets: Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Botswana, South Africa, and Mozambique.
The team utilizes deep relationships with key local journalists to create and place compelling content including: Thought leadership articles, Blogs, Scripts for radio, Speeches, Whitepapers, and Press Releases.
They also ensure consistent visibility for Cassava via numerous speaker opportunities, online press conferences attended by the most prominent media in each target market, and interviews profiling Cassava executives as industry leaders.
With vast experience in the African media landscape, APO Group is the only truly Pan-African Public Relations agency, with the ability to engage with journalists in each of the 54 countries on the continent.
APO Group works with hundreds of organizations in diverse industries, helping them reach every corner of Africa. Multinational organizations such as FIFA, Facebook, and Coca-Cola have benefited from APO Group’s peerless media network as they developed their African operations.
“APO Group and Liquid Intelligent Technologies are united in trying to make a difference on our continent,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “Cassava’s vision is to help all Africans get connected, and we are the only option for companies like them who operate in multiple countries and want to avoid having to manage multiple PR agencies. Our team is made up of very talented local people who have built strong relationships with local media, so we are perfectly positioned to help Cassava deliver their message right across the African continent.”
