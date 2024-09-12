Liquid Intelligent Technologies expands cyber security offering to provide holistic data and asset protection for East African businesses

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (www.Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading technology company of African heritage, has announced the addition of an exciting new cyber security solution to the stable of products offered through its Cyber Security Fusion Centres (CSFC).

Aimed at providing customers with a more holistic cyber security proposition, the solution will see features such as asset management, risk remediation, patch management and compliance support incorporated into Liquid’s existing cloud security services.

“With the rate at which digital transformation is advancing, companies need to regularly upgrade their cyber security strategies. Cyber-criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and Liquid is constantly investing in innovative solutions aimed at keeping pace with these ever-evolving threats and offering customers the assurance that their systems are secure. Our Cyber Security Fusion Centres provide the perfect platform from which to manage these risks for our customers,” said Adil El Youssefi, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Rest of Africa.

Compliance support is also an essential element of any cyber security strategy, and the new offering enables Liquid to assist businesses in meeting local and international regulatory requirements, with the ability to customise solutions to fit any compliance landscape, and regional data protection laws.

By leveraging its local infrastructure and cloud expertise, Liquid is uniquely positioned to deliver these solutions across East Africa. The company’s Azure stacks in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda ensure businesses can remain compliant with local regulations while accessing world-class cloud and security services. Supporting this, its CSFCs provide both enterprise and SME customers with tailored support across cyber security, cloud, and networks for end-to-end security.

With the addition of these new solutions to the already existing portfolio including L3-L7 DDoS Mitigation, Virtual CISO, Managed Security Services, Liquid can help its customers manage and safeguard their cyber assets more effectively, while offering proactive threat detection and prevent cyberattacks.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://www.Liquid.Tech/