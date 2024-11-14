Liquid C2 builds on strategic partnership with Cloudflare to introduce enhanced cyber security solutions

Liquid C2, a business unit of Cassava Technologies has further solidified its strategic partnership with Cloudflare. The latter has appointed Liquid C2 as the first distributor of their new range of cyber security products in South Africa, a testament to Liquid C2 expertise and trustworthiness in the industry. In addition to South Africa, the company will make the solutions available to its partners in Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

With the new offering, Liquid C2 is set to deliver application services that provide security and performance solutions for web applications, network services that secure enterprise networking and zero trust services. The 2023 Cyber Security report from Interpol revealed a 23% year-on-year increase in the average number of weekly cyberattacks per organisation in Africa, underscoring the pressing need for cost-effective integrated cybersecurity services for businesses in the mid-market segment.

Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2, reassures, “Through this partnership, we will enable our channel partner ecosystem through Cloudmania to expand their cyber security solution offering to their customers. Modern businesses need robust, scalable, and secure solutions to support hybrid work environments, protect against network and application-level threats, and ensure reliable connectivity. This offering, which combines the reach of Liquid C2 and Cloudmania and Cloudflare’s expertise, is a testament to our commitment to enabling businesses to thrive in the growing African digital economy”.

Graham Turnbull, Cloudflare said, “Cloudflare is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Liquid C2 to launch a Managed Services Programme aimed at delivering advanced security and performance solutions to businesses of all sizes across Africa. As long-standing partners, Cloudflare and Liquid C2 are committed to empowering organisations with scalable, resilient digital infrastructure. This collaboration brings together Cloudflare’s world-class technology with Liquid C2’s extensive network, supporting the continent’s digital growth and security needs”.

Additionally, Cloudflare’s zero trust services provide a security model that requires strict identity verification for every individual and device trying to access resources on a private network. This solution is critical for any organisation that has moved to a hybrid and remote work model. In today’s ever-evolving cyber threat landscape, businesses need to secure access to applications and data from any location, ensuring that only authorised users and devices can connect. This milestone enables African companies to level the playing field against their international counterparts, making Africa an attractive investment destination.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company’s offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected. https://LiquidC2.com/

About Cloudflare:

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.Cloudflare.com / @ cloudflare: https://apo-opa.co/3YPYmnV) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks.