Lioness Captured Walking Calf to Safety

A wildlife official has described as an “act of love” a lioness’ decision to escort a young wildebeest to a safe point for its mother to pick it up within the Serengeti National Park. For a big cat to do this was unusual, and it was a case of the lioness’ maternal instincts “over-riding” her predatory instincts, Tanzania National Parks Authority spokesman Pascal Shelutete told the BBC. A video of the scene, captured on 9 January in the world-famous game reserve, has been posted online.
SOURCE: BBC