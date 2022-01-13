Lioness Captured Walking Calf to Safety

January 13, 2022

A wildlife official has described as an “act of love” a lioness’ decision to escort a young wildebeest to a safe point for its mother to pick it up within the Serengeti National Park. For a big cat to do this was unusual, and it was a case of the lioness’ maternal instincts “over-riding” her predatory instincts, Tanzania National Parks Authority spokesman Pascal Shelutete told the BBC. A video of the scene, captured on 9 January in the world-famous game reserve, has been posted online.

SOURCE: BBC

