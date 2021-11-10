Lilongwe’s Bold Move for Inclusion

On Monday, Malawi’s parliament welcomed the country’s first ever elected lawmaker with albinism when it reconvened after months of recess. The presence of Overstone Kondowe in Malawi’s national assembly is seen as a victory for people living with albinism who have faced attacks in this southern African country since 2014. Until last Thursday, when he took the oath of office in the capital, Lilongwe, Kondowe was President Lazarus Chakwera’s special adviser on persons with albinism and disabilities. The move, following a by-election two weeks ago, comes amid continued attacks on people with albinism in Malawi. Kondowe is also the former president of the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi or APAM. He says that as a lawmaker in the national assembly, he will pursue his fight against incidents targeting people like him.
SOURCE: VOA