Lilongwe Becomes The First African Capital To Call For A Fossil Fuel Treaty

Lilongwe has become the first African capital city to back the call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, and is one of two Malawian cities, alongside Mzuzu, that have now endorsed the proposal. As Malawi is the Chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) group, the move by its capital city to advocate for a Treaty is critical to ensuring that the needs of the most vulnerable are prioritised in the global transition to a renewable-powered future. The two cities, which are home to no less than 1.2 million people, are joining over 110 cities and subnational governments on every continent that are demanding an equitable global transition away from fossil fuels.

Mrs. Ruth Chingwalu, Deputy Mayor of Lilongwe City Council

“We are ready to do our part in making Lilongwe city a fossil fuel-free zone. Our nation’s vulnerability to climate change, caused by fossil fuels, has had devastating effects on our communities. In order to prevent climate catastrophe, urgent action at all levels and international cooperation are essential to ensure a safe and livable future for us all. In line with this, Lilongwe city council would like to use this opportunity to join others in calling for a Fossil Fuel Treaty to phase out fossil fuels and foster a fair transition to renewable energy.”

Kondwani Brian Nyasulu, Mayor of Mzuzu City Council

“To bring the Malawi 2023 agenda target within sight and deliver the economic and social transformation required the City Councils must pursue a faster, deeper and more ambitious approach to tackling climate change and emission of greenhouse gases that addresses the root cause of these intertwined crises-fossil fuels. Mzuzu city council would like to join others to phase out extraction of coal, oil and gas and thin plastic production through the endorsement of the proposal for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

Due to the country’s high degree of climate-vulnerability, the endorsement by the Malawian cities is of considerable significance for frontline communities disproportionately affected by the crisis across the continent. Malawi has experienced more than 19 major flooding events and 7 droughts over the past 5 decades. These climate catastrophes are being supercharged by the global expansion of fossil fuel extraction, responsible for nearly 90% of carbon emissions released in the last decade. With at least 76% of the residents of Lilongwe living in informal settlements, floods are particularly disruptive leading to destruction of property, displacement of people and loss of lives. These cities, like other vulnerable populations in developing countries and island states, contribute the least to climate change and yet suffer the worst of its impacts, with fewer resources to adapt and recover from these disasters.

With negligible greenhouse gas emissions from these cities, mainly from the transport sectors, they are demonstrating climate leadership through this endorsement. The move also sends a strong signal to other cities and countries to rally political will around the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, which is a proposed legal mechanism that would aim to end the expansion of fossil fuels, enable a fair phase out of fossil fuels, led by the wealthiest countries and facilitate finance and technology transfers for an equitable energy transition.

Seble Samuel, Head of Africa Campaigns & Advocacy, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative

“There is far too much sun shining, wind blowing, and water flowing through our continent for us to continue deepening fossil fuel extraction, which has failed to power our continent or enrich our people. Lilongwe and Mzuzu’s call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty is one that should be echoed across Africa for a people-centred just transition to renewable energy, to achieve energy sovereignty and climate justice for our people and our continent.”

Steven Derreck Chisendenji, Environmental activist from Malawi

“The environmental debt from fossil fuels needs to be settled now, before Mother Nature declares us bankrupt. As our communities grapple with the escalating impacts of the climate crisis, urgent global action is needed to stop the expansion of fossil fuels, address the crisis, and foster a sustainable future built on renewables. We hope that endorsements of the treaty by the Mayors of Lilongwe and Mzuzu cities will prompt other cities and countries across the continent to follow suit and garner greater support for a treaty, for the sake of humanity and nature.“

Cities and subnational governments can make a significant contribution to advancing the global efforts to move away from fossil fuels by not only engaging and collaborating with national governments, but also implementing local interventions to support the transition within their jurisdictions. Thus far, the proposal for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty has been endorsed by 13 nation states, over 110 cities and subnational governments, 2500 civil society organisations, over 3000 scientists and academics, 101 Nobel Laureates and at least 600 parliamentarians across the world.