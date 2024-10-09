Libya’s Oil Production Rises to 1 Million BPD Amidst Recovery Efforts

Libya has achieved a significant milestone, with its oil production reaching 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time in two months. This increase comes after a period of disruptions due to security issues and technical challenges affecting key oil fields and export terminals. The National Oil Corporation (NOC) emphasized that this production level reflects strategic efforts to stabilize output amidst the nation’s fragile political landscape. Sustaining this output could influence global oil prices and enhance Libya’s role as a major oil exporter. However, analysts express caution regarding the long-term stability of production, citing the potential for renewed conflicts and operational setbacks. Overall, this recovery is a hopeful sign for Libya’s economy, which relies heavily on oil revenue for its stability.



SOURCE: MIDDLE EAST MONITOR

