Libya’s Escalating Tensions Raise Fears of Another Civil War

Libya is facing the threat of a new civil war as tensions between its two rival administrations escalate. Recent mobilizations by militias affiliated with Khalifa Haftar, a key figure in Libya’s eastern government, have sparked international concern, with the UN and EU urging restraint. While Haftar claimed the forces were marching to protect Libya’s borders and combat terrorism, military analysts suspect their true purpose is to secure control of strategic areas like Ghadames airport, potentially violating the 2020 ceasefire. Although Libya has seen relative calm in recent years, experts warn that the situation is deteriorating, with both sides preparing for a possible confrontation. Foreign powers, including Turkey and Russia, play a critical role in maintaining a fragile balance, but the risk of all-out conflict remains high as the country’s rival governments continue to vie for control.



SOURCE: DW

