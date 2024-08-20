Libya’s Central Bank Halts Operations After Key Official’s Abduction

Libya’s Central Bank announced on Sunday that it was suspending all operations following the abduction of Musab Msallem, the head of information technology, from his home in Tripoli. The bank stated that it would not resume activities until Msallem is released and also noted that other executives had been threatened with kidnapping. The incident follows a recent siege on the bank’s headquarters, allegedly aimed at forcing the resignation of Governor Seddik al-Kabir. The US Special Envoy for Libya, Richard Norland, condemned efforts to remove Kabir by force. He warned that Kabir’s forceful removal, if achieved, could lead to Libya losing its access to international financial markets.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

