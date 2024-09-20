Liberia: President Boakai Declares Saturday, September 21, 2024 as “International Day of Peace”

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by proclamation declared Saturday, September 21, 2024 as International Day of Peace to be observed throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday. According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year’s commemoration will be held under the theme: ” Cultivating the Culture of Peace”, which highlights the responsibility to provide the opportunity for prosperity, peace and partnership through the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The observance of the day will also include a call for global ceasefire in situations of conflict and violence in order to enhance the culture of peace and stability. The proclamation urges all citizens, government ministries, autonomous agencies, civil society organizations and private businesses, schools and colleges, places of worship, individuals within the borders to join the New African Research and Development Agency (NARDA) to plan and implement appropriate programs befitting the occasion.

The proclamation is in consonance with the 57th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations unanimously adopted Resolution 55/282, declaring the 21st day of September of each year as the” International Day of peace” and expanding the observance of the day to include a call for global ceasefire in situations of conflict, and nonviolence throughout the world for the duration of the day. It further states that Liberia which is a signatory to the Charter establishing the United Nations on October 24, 1945, with the mandate to save future generations from the scourge of war and promoting peace, has benefited from the peace keeping mission of the World body which has the necessary conditions for sustainable development and economic prosperity.

“The United Nations General Assembly in 1981 proclaimed International Day of Peace to be devoted to commemorating and strengthening the ideas of Peace both within and among all nations and people as well as to provide global shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences, and to contribute to building a culture of peace,” the proclamation further stated.

