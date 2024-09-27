Liberia: President Boakai Consoles the Family of Late Centenarian Alhaji Amadu Sheriff

His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. today expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and community of the late Alhaji Amadu Sheriff, a revered elder and prominent Liberian citizen, who passed away this morning at his Chocolate City Residence in Monrovia.

Alhaji Sheriff, who lived beyond 100 years, served Liberia in numerous capacities throughout his lifetime, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom, leadership, and devotion to his country and community.

Recently, in recognition of his lifetime of service, Alhaji Sheriff was honored by President Boakai with one of the nation’s highest distinctions, the Humane Order of African Redemption, at the rank of Knight Grand Commander.

