Liberia: President Boakai Appoints Additional Officials of Government

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made additional appointments in government affecting the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority (LSEZA) and the local government of Lofa County.

These appointments where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

The institutions and those appointed are:

I. National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL)

1. Dr. Adams K. Lincoln, Deputy Director General for Administration

II. Board of Directors Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority (LSEZA)

1. Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor, Member

2. Mr. Kansualism B. Kansuah, Member

3. Mr. Peter G. Roberts, Member

4. Mr. Roger S.Y.W Domah, Member

III. Local Government of Lofa County

1. Losene A. Dukuly, Commissioner, Quardu-Gboni District, Lofa County

These appointments supersede any previously published in similar or other agencies, and positions.

President Boakai calls on officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.

