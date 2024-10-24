Liberia: Ambassador Yin Chengwu Meets with the Representative of The World Food Programme Mary NJOROGE

By / / APO, Media

On October 22nd, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Mrs. Mary NJOROGE, the Representative and Country Director of the World Food Programme. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of food.

Ambassador Yin briefed the outcomes of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and praised WFP’s contribution to improving agricultural development in Liberia. Yin also expressed China’s firm commitment to upholding multilateralism and seriously implementing the Global Development Initiative, and his willingness to strengthen exchanges with WFP and jointly improve the food security situation in Liberia.

NJOROGE thanked China for its long-term support for WFP, and hoped to deepen cooperation with China to improve the Liberia’s current food situation for the betterment of people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.

