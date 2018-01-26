Let’s Go to Seychelles

There’s a wide range of accommodations to choose from, including large hotels, guesthouses, island resorts, and budget holiday accommodations. Large hotels include the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles in Mahé and the Raffles Praslin Seychelles in Praslin. Great guesthouses include Bernique Guesthouse in La Digue and Beau Vallon in Mahé. Prices are available upon request.

You will arrive at the Seychelles International Airport, which is located 7 miles (11 kilometres) from Victoria on the island of Mahe. Bus services and taxis are available to carry passengers to any point on the island.

Places of Interest

The Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market

It is a must to visit the island’s best market and top tourist attraction, the Sir Selwyn-Clarke Market, also known as Victoria Market. You can buy fresh fruit, vegetables, spices, and fish at the market, as well as shop for souvenirs, art, and clothing. You can also enjoy authentic Seychellois cuisine at the various eateries available.

Seychelles National Botanical Gardens

Located on the outskirts of Victoria in Mont Fleuri, the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens is home to a wide variety of flora and wildlife, including the Coco Der Mer, which has the biggest nuts in the plant kingdom, the Koko Maron, which grows on the forest floor and is used by locals to make ropes and brooms, and a number of spices and fruit trees.

The signature feature of the gardens is an orchid house, which holds a collection of brightly-coloured orchids including Seychelles’ own native orchids.

The Beach

Of course, having your skin kissed by the sun and enjoying the warm, turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean is an activity you will do in the Seychelles. Beau Vallon is Mahé’s most popular resort beach that offers diving centres and water sports facilities. Here, there are no strong currents, no rocks or corals underfoot, and a lifeguard service is supplied. During the south-eastern trade winds, you can enjoy extremely calm seas.

For a more secluded beach experience, make sure to visit Carana Beach in Northeastern Mahé. It offers a sandy beach fringed by sculptured granite boulders, and is a popular spot for sunbathing. Waves can be large as there is no reef, making it popular with boogie boarders.

Anse Major is the perfect beach for a picnic and for snorkeling. It can be reached by boat, and if you enjoy hiking, you can a take a tour through the Morne Seychellois National Park to reach the beach.

Seychellois Culture and Cuisine

Multicultural, colourful, and welcoming are just some of the words used to describe the Seychellois community. The island is a melting pot of different cultures and traditions, and you are sure to enjoy moutia and sega music that is often accompanied by dance while on vacation on the island.

Seychellois cuisine is diverse and tasty, drawing influence from African, British, French, Indian and Chinese cuisines. You’ll be spoilt for choice with fish, crab to octopus and many other tropical fish, and you’ll enjoy many fruit including mangoes, paw paws and starfruit.