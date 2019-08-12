Learners In Nigeria Tackle Wild Dog Extinction With STEM Youth Project

At the British International Education Association’s (BIEA) 2019 STEM Youth Innovation Competition, five students from the Child Educational Development Centre (CEDEC) from Lagos exceeded expectations with their project to tackle the extinction of the African wild dog with drones.

To discuss the importance of STEM education in Nigeria, the students; Jennifer Olisama, Abraham Aniekwe, Phebe Johnson and Ekene Umegakwe and their teachers Okwousa Kenneth and Ojirhevwe Emmanuel join CNBC Africa for more.