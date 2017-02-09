Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /storage/web/africacom/public_html/wp-content/themes/Avada/includes/class-avada-images.php on line 137
In two weeks, Johannesburg will be home to the largest entrepreneurial event in Africa. The NSBC Summit, taking place on 15 and 16 February, is the place to kick start your business plans; find new opportunities and make new business connections. In a challenging economy, entrepreneurs are facing very real challenges and the NSBC Summit is aimed at equipping business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills needed to succeed in an ever-adapting marketplace.
Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO of the NSBC says that entrepreneurs not only face challenges in terms of running a traditional business, but they are also part of a technological revolution: “There are a few disruptive technologies that are adjusting the playing field for entrepreneurs. Combine this with an audience that is less traditional too and you have a significant challenge.”
The NSBC Summit aims to give entrepreneurs from all industries the opportunity to grow, learn, connect and network: “Running your own business can be challenging, in support of the thousands of business-owners in South Africa, the NSBC hosts this two-day business start-up and growth show case to assist attendees to do better business,” says Anderson.
With over 300 interactive exhibits, sessions and seminars, the NSBC Summit will draw on leading business experts and specialists, providing attendees an ideal platform to discover every facet from start-up to growth and success.
He explains further:
- Grow – gain visionary insights, get exposed to cutting-edge solutions and discover new trends
- Learn – increase your knowledge at the more than 100 free sessions over two days
- Connect – see all the latest business and franchise opportunities and discover new business ideas
- Network – engage with thousands of like-minded individuals
With a record number of delegates registered, this national show case will welcome delegates from across South Africa and from countries such as Ghana, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria. “It’s why the NSBC Summit is the most successful show of its kind in Africa – it’s the place to be, to learn how to get ahead,” says Anderson.
The NSBC Summit takes place on 15 & 16 February 2017 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg. For more information, visit www.nsbcsummit.co.za or call 0861 SA NSBC (72 6722). For a list of sessions and seminars visit,http://nsbcsummit.co.za/home/sessions/.
About the NSBC
The National Small Business Chamber (NSBC), established in 2007, is a non-profit membership organisation and the driving force fueling small business growth. The real purpose behind the organisation is fostering the sustainability and growth of the SME sector, driving job creation, alleviating unemployment and nurturing the country’s entrepreneurial spirit. The NSBC has a current base of over 106 000 SMEs and 50 big brands as National Partners. The NSBC has also become the largest organisation of its kind in Africa and one of the fastest growing organisations of its kind in the world.
