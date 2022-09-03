Stakeholder’s Engagement Forum looks to break down barriers for a better future
Despite a prolonged period of declining value due to Covid disruption and delays, the South African construction industry looks set for a reversal of fortune in 2022, with forecasts predicting a 9.1% real-term expansion.
In the 2022 Construction Industry Outlook Survey, key strategic initiatives identified by industry professionals as tools for growth include digital transformation, implementation of LEAN construction principles, expansion of business offerings and expansion of geographical reach.
Growth is underpinned by public sector infrastructure investment, which was announced in 2021 to the tune of R291.2 billion for the period 2021 to 2024. Yet there are still many challenges hindering the performance, development and growth of SA’s construction industry, such as the escalating cost of building materials, access to credit, high-interest rates and high rate of failure of contracting enterprises.
Measures to promote economic growth and breaking down barriers to make it easier, faster and more cost-effective to conduct business in the Western Cape are central themes of the Stakeholder’s Engagement Forum, being held at The Big 5 Construct Western Cape on 7 September 2022 at Sun Exhibits, GrandWest.
The Forum will be initiated by Mr. Tertuis Simmers, Member of the Executive Council, Department of Infrastructure, Western Cape Government. In his spotlight presentation on Provincial Investment & Development, Honorable Minister will share expert insight on top market trends and investment opportunities for the financial year ahead, while highlighting other major business opportunities and initiatives for infrastructure development, spatial transformation and inner-city refurbishment in the Western Cape.
“As the Western Cape Government, we are continuously building our province and economy through a collaborative, innovative and technologically driven approach. This approach affords every resident an opportunity to lead a better life in an inclusive society. The markets data also indicates that we are the biggest contributors to the construction sector. We are not only building roads, houses, hospitals and school buildings, but connecting communities through projects such as Mountain-view (Mossel Bay) and Kosovo Farm 694 (City of Cape Town),” says Simmers.
Over and above the financial and supply-chain challenges facing industry members, ongoing policy uncertainty and difficulties with legislation are additional factors that translate into red tape within the construction sector, which can unnecessarily stunt growth and economic development.
Presenting at the Forum is the Western Cape Government’s Department of Red Tape Reduction, which has a mission to instill an enabling environment for local business, especially for those small businesses interested in becoming Western Cape Government suppliers.
In her presentation, the Western Cape Department of Red Tape Reduction Director, Michelle Ellis will offer guidance on how to make it speedier, easier and more cost-effective to do business in the province.
Free for all visitors of The Big 5 Construct Western Cape to attend, the Stakeholders Engagement Forum will also explore effective public and private collaboration in an interactive panel-discussion moderated by Luvuko Mqaqa, National President of The South African Institute of Building Design.
“The Stakeholders Engagement Forum programme promises to address some of the burning issues currently facing the local construction industry”, says Portfolio Director at dmg events Tracy-Lee Behr. “In bringing together leading public and private stakeholders from across the province, we are confident that the event will play a strategic role in creating tangible opportunities for growth and collaboration and we look forward to another very successful trade show.”
Registration for The Big 5 Construct Western Cape event is currently open; for more information and to register, please click here.