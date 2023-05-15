With over 100 entries received, the Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards announces the finalists across the various categories, which recognises the industry’s achievements on the path to a smart and sustainable future and celebrates the prowess and excellence of companies and individuals, while also encouraging Southern Africa’s construction industry to aim for higher standards and achieve new goals.

Audited by Moore Global, the Awards form part of the Big 5 Construct Southern Africa exhibition which is a significant contributor to the economic growth, recovery and transformation within Southern Africa’s construction industry and places a special focus on facilitating face-to-face buyer and seller engagements and showcasing the most innovative solutions for the region.

“We are delighted by the caliber of talent across industry that submitted entries for this year’s Awards. The shortlisting process was by no means an easy one, and the selected finalists have been chosen based on their unique contributions to the construction industry across Southern Africa,” says Tracy-Lee Behr, Portfolio Director at dmg events.

The finalists include –

Excellence in Leadership (Individual Award)

· Nompumelelo Mncwabe, Senior Manager, Transnet Engineering

· Sandile Mbatha, Senior Manager: Data, Research and Policy Advocacy, EThekwini Municipality

· Molefe Enock LLele, Chief Executive, LLaLe & Company

Excellence in Media and Communications (Individual Award)

· Philile Mphemba, Marketing Strategist, Maswazi Marketing and Distribution

· Elroy van Heerden Mays, Editor, Media Xpose

· Wilhelm du Plessis, Editor: Construction World, Crown Publication

Rising Star (Individual Award)

· Takalani Netshipale, Candidate Civil Engineer, KwaZulu Natal Department of Health

· Lorato Ntsie, Director; Civil Engineering Technologist, MAP Afrika Holding (PTY) Ltd.

· Nompumelelo Mncwabe, Senior Manager, Transnet Engineering

Sustainability Champion of the Year (Individual Award)

· Samuel Thapelo Mofokeng, Lecturer in the Structural Steelwork Detailing Department & Work Integrated Learning Facilitator, Centurion Academy (TVET College & Institution of Higher Learning)

· Sakaria Nalusha, Managing Partner, Green Team Consultants

· Praise Majwafi, Director: Business Development, Gordian Fence SA

Women of the Year (Individual Award)

· Mampho Sotshongaye, Managing Partner, Golden Rewards 1981 cc

· Sithabile Pauline Mathe, Managing Director, Moralo Designs

· Nompumelelo Mncwabe, Senior Manager, Transnet Engineering

Digitalization Project of the Year (Organisational Award)

· Touch SA Marketing Pty Ltd

· Yatab Favour Construction and Projects (Pty)Ltd

· Layher (Pty) Ltd

Empowerment and Transformation (Organisational Award)

· Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers (Pty) Ltd

· Thabomeleng Construction Group

· MAPEI South Africa

Industry Partner of the Year (Organizational Award)

· Spot-On Fire Controls (Pty) Ltd

· World Power Cement

· Construction Alliance South Africa – CASA

Leading Technology (Organisational Award)

· JAMES FINNIE Consulting Architect

· Citra Construction (Pty) Ltd

· Hydraform

Sustainable City Initiative

· Garden Cities NPC (RF)

· World Power Cement

The awards ceremony, where the winners for each category will be announced, will be held on the 27th of June 2023 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, kicking off the first evening of Big 5 Construct Southern Africa exhibition, held from 27 – 29 June 2023 at the same venue.

“Being tasked with judging the finalists is a privilege that fills me with excitement and anticipation, and I look forward to being a part of the panel that will showcase the brilliance and innovation of these individuals and businesses,” concludes Lettie Mashau, Chief Executive Officer, Motheo Construction Group and one of this year’s judges.

For more information on the Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards, or to register to attend Big 5 Construct Southern Africa exhibition, visit https://www.thebig5constructsouthernafrica.com