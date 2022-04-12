This year’s African Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS) is expected to be the most ground-breaking and thought-provoking conference of its kind in 2022. The event is held in partnership with the International Tourism Investment Conference (ITIC) on 12 April during Africa Travel Week in the host city of Cape Town,
After two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, the African tourism industry offers incredible investment and collaboration opportunities. The Summit will highlight these opportunities for ministers, mayors, investors, private equity firms, venture capitalists, decision makers, international buyers and travel professionals. It aims to unlock business translating into millions of dollars to boost Africa’s economy.
ATIS will examine Africa’s economic outlook, unveil investment opportunities for 2022, and address issues like air connectivity in Africa, the financing models of Africa’s new tourism projects and how tourism is empowering African women.
Several critical topics will be covered by authoritative voices from across the continent’s tourism industry and ATIS is looking forward to welcoming a host of Tourism Ministers, including the Hon. Philda Kereng of Botswana, Hon. Najib Balala of Kenya, Hon. Moses M Vilakati of Eswatini, Hon. Memunatu Pratt of Sierra Leone and the Hon. Edmund Bartlett of Jamaica, as well as the Hon. David Maynier, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, to name just a few.
Seats are filling up fast for this year’s ATIS. The Summit includes a lunch and is free to attend for Africa Travel Week attendees thanks to proud sponsor Tourism KZN And Allegro Enterprises. However, registration is necessary as seats are limited.
“Don’t wait until the day,” says Martin Hiller, Creative & Content Director: Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at RX Africa. “Although participation at the event is free of charge, registration is a must as it’s a highlight on the event calendar and space is limited.”
Click here to reserve your place now to avoid disappointment.