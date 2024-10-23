Laongo Symposium Transforms Burkina Faso into an Artistic Granite Wonderland

The 14th International Granite Sculpture Symposium in Laongo, Burkina Faso, has attracted 17 sculptors from nine African and European countries, who will be hoping to create timeless pieces in the village. Artists, including Mali’s Indépendance Dougnon and Burkinabè sculptor Karim Tapsoba, are carving granite to reflect different themes, including love, coexistence, and communication. Since its inception in 1988, Laongo has hosted over 60 artists who have carved more than 2,000 granite sculptures. Consequently, the village has evolved into an open-air museum, becoming a key tourist destination for visitors to Burkina Faso. The symposium, founded by Siriky Ki, aimed to inspire artists to leave their artistic imprint on granite. However, the mission has since transformed Laongo into a year-round attraction, drawing thousands of visitors annually.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

