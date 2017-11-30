The Language of the Millennial, “YAAAAAS”

Millennials are different. Their thinking sets them apart from the rest. But, more fascinatingly, it’s the way young people speak that places them in their own fast lane, where they cruise with total slayage while others hate from the slow lane. All it takes is a quick stroll through the streets of Twitter and you’ll come across a word or two, or three, that will make you feel lame for not understanding them.

But, don’t be salty…we’ve got your back with ten of the most popular millennial words you need to familiarise yourself with if you want to speak “cool.”