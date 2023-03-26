Lagosians will Proudly Tell You there’s No Party like a Lagos Party

There is so much for visitors to Lagos to enjoy – depending on the area, you can tour its heritage sites, some dating back 500 years, or taste the cosmopolitan flavors of Nigeria’s food culture. With a 186km coastline sprinkled with beach resorts, it’s also got no shortage of places to stretch out in the sunshine and forget your worries. Lagos is the birthplace of Afrobeats, a genre of music pioneered in the 1970s by the late Fela Kuti. If you’re a fan, nothing could feel more right than dropping in at his former home, now the Kalakuta Republic Museum in Ikeja. 

