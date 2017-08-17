Lagos Startup Week 2017

For the third consecutive year, Lagos will play host to 60+ events and experiences that highlight and connect entrepreneurs. Lagos Startup Week, the annual weeklong celebration of startups in Lagos, now in its third year, will take place from September 25th – 29th 2017.

Lagos Startup Week provides an opportunity to bring the growing entrepreneurial community in Lagos together under one banner and show people across the globe, why Lagos is such a great place to start and grow a business. With this year’s theme tagged “Visionary”, this weeklong event will leave entrepreneurs with the knowledge, strategies, networks and tools necessary to build lasting businesses.

“This year, we are putting together an amazing line up of speakers which include entrepreneurs, experts, investors and mentors who have made Lagos startup ecosystem what it is today” Olumide Olayinka Organiser of Lagos Startup Week said.

The country’s innovation hub will see the coming together of the best in the startup ecosystem for one week of intense networking, brainstorming, innovation and learning. The biggest and brightest entrepreneurs from all walks of life will tell the stories of their incredible journeys and how they overcame challenges in their march to success. Laugh, be inspired, and get serious feels as they open up about the highest and lowest points in their life.

Also, for the first time in its three-year history, Lagos Startup Week will feature Nigeria’s biggest startup showcase and exhibition where over 100 startups that have a potential to make an impact would demonstrate their products to a room full of investors and potential customers. The week will also feature fireside chats, panel discussions, debates, product showcases, tour, dialogues, investor pitches and masterclasses that will inspire and boost your entrepreneurial odyssey.

Website: http://www.lagosstartupweek.com or Email: Info@Lagosstartupweek.com

About Lagos Startup Week

Lagos Startup Week is a weeklong series of events dedicated to celebrating the Lagos startup ecosystem and building opportunities around entrepreneurship. At the Lagos Startup Week, we have attracted a gathering of over 2000 entrepreneurs and individuals from diverse backgrounds with a vision to making an impact and changing the world.

From workshops, inspiring talks, and panel discussions to startup stations, pitch competitions, and networking platforms with industry experts, we provide myriad opportunities for brands to be recognized while inspiring the future. Startup Week has been hosted in 75 cities around the world including Seattle, Austin, Denver, Portland, Maine, Boulder and many others.

Birthed In 2015, Lagos Startup Week which was organised by StartupLagos in partnership with Case Foundation, Seedstars World, Prime Startups and British Council was actively supported by several other local and international brands. Investment opportunities of over $1.5 Million was available for Startups and in attendance were notable speakers like Steve Case , Jean Case, Candice Johnson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Tomi Davies, Lampe Omoyele and entrepreneurs such as Ikenna Okonkwo, Oluyomi Ojo, Mark Essien and Tayo Oviosu.

In 2016, the Lagos Startup Week welcomed the world’s leading Accelerator Y-Combinator to Africa and featured speakers such as Ola Orekunrin, Shola Akinlade, Lanre Oyedotun, Douglas Jekan, Bizzle Osikoya, Katung Aduwak and Frank Donga. The week also featured representatives from startups such as Loystar, Nairabox,Jumia,JiJi,Amebo, BuffrSpace, Paystack, Printivo, Jetseta, donate-ng and MallforAfrica.