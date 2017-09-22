Lagos Startup Week 2017 – Bigger Than Ever

Lagos Startup Week is back. Lagos Startup Week, the annual weeklong celebration of startups in Lagos, now in its third year, will take place from September 25th – 30th 2017.

Following on from the success of 2015 and 2016, for the third consecutive year, Lagos will play host to 40+ events that highlight and connect entrepreneurs. With this year’s theme tagged “Visionary”, this weeklong event will leave entrepreneurs with the knowledge, strategies, networks and tools necessary to build lasting businesses.

Starting with the opening Session on Monday titled “From Lagos to Silicon Valley”, entrepreneurs in Lagos will gain insight from other successful entrepreneurs and investors on how to grow and scale their businesses. Other events during the week include free master classes on Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, Startup Valuation and Growth Hacking. A night with investors, How to Prepare your Startup for expanding into New Markets, Forloop’s- building for the Next Billion Users and The Future of Innovation in Lagos are some other powerful sessions during the week.

A great line up of speakers which include Ahmad SufianBayram (Techstars) , Richard Tanksley (NeuBridges), Aaron Fu (MEST), Ashley Lewis (Accion Venture Lab), Shola Akinlade (Paystack), Chika Uwazie (TalentBase) , BabafemiOgungbamila (Interswitch), OluyomiOjo (Printivo) , Judith Okonkwo(Imisi 3D),ZubbyEmodi (RDM) and many others.

Dates: September 25- 30th September 2017

Venue: Oriental Hotel, Startzone and other venues across the city

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lagos-startup-week-2017-tickets-37719832033?aff=ehomecard9

See Full Schedule: lagosstartupweek2017.sched.com