What to Know About the Military Takeover in Zimbabwe

Early Wednesday morning, Zimbabwe’s military took control of the country, detaining longtime leader, President Robert Mugabe.

In a televised announcement after armored vehicles and troops rolled into the capital, Harare, a general insisted that it was “not a military takeover.”

Despite the assurances, the events bore all the hallmarks of a coup. Military vehicles were stationed around parts of the city, the army took over the television station and a uniformed general issued a statement warning that “criminals” in Mugabe’s regime were being targeted.

Army Gen. Constantino Chiwenga made the move as a struggle over who will succeed the country’s increasingly frail 93-year-old leader came to a head. Mugabe has ruled since he led the country to independence from white-minority rule in 1980.

See the full story as reported at the Washington Post