‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is Bringing African Animation to More Disney Fans            

Next week, Disney+ will debut an animated anthology of Afro-futuristic tales, called ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.’ Consisting of ten short films and directed by fourteen African filmmakers, the fantastical stories take us to the year 2050 and paint worlds with bizarre creatures and unusual customs. Executive produced by Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Anthony Silverston of Cape Town-based Triggerfish Animation, and Tendayi Nyeke, Kizazi Moto taps into the animated skills of studios in Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, putting futuristic and fantastical spins on stories from their cultures. What flows from the screen during Kizazi Moto is the joy of freedom of expression. The short films take on various art styles and experiment with what this medium can achieve. Watching Kizazi Moto is to be treated to half-human racecar drivers, trips to a bureaucratic ancestral plane and an alternate reality uncolonised Zimbabwe.

