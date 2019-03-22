Bringing together the most innovative tech thinkers and leaders from Africa in Kinshasa.



Kinshasa Digital (KD) is announcing the second edition of its annual gathering of technological innovation and decision-makers: Kinshasa Digital Week 2019 (KDW 2019). It will be the biggest tech surprise of the year and will feature a full schedule of conference programming placed under the theme of Pan-African ambition.

The first edition of Kinshasa Digital Week, KDW 2018, established itself as the showcase for leading innovators and decision-makers in Kinshasa. It gathered more than 30 international and national decision-makers, inspiring tech leaders and rising startups to share their experiences on two key themes: business opportunities in the tech sector, and digital marketing.



What is new for this second edition ?



KDW 2018 will deliver a comprehensive program focused on Pan-African innovations, featuring a full conference program with key thought leaders in this space, and a dedicated grand public exposition area.



B2B Day

April 12 will be a B2B day with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Africa’s leading decision-makers, corporates, thinkers and influencers. It will feature panels and workshops on topics such as public sector digital transformation, digital financial inclusion, health, and big data.

Grand Public Day by CMCT

On April 13, KDW 2019 will open its doors to the general public to welcome more than 2000 startup workers, developers and students. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the best in innovation and Pan-African startups. An addition to the original Kinshasa Digital Week programming, the grand public day will be produced in partnership with Congolia and CMCT.

Hackathon on Health

Kinshasa Digital in collaboration with Internews and the Ministry of Health is organizing a hackathon on the theme of Ebola, which will be held from March 2nd to 3rd at the Bilembo cultural space. Registration is free and open to all. The winning team will be announced at Kinshasa Digital Week 2019’s Grand Public Day.



A Pan-African Reach

For this second edition, Kinshasa Digital is going to increase the scale of this annual gathering. The objective is to raise the profile of Kinshasa’s tech sector at a Pan-African level and beyond. Kinshasa Digital Week 2019 is supported by the best international media partners to achieve this, such as: Forbes Afrique, RFI, France 24, Canal+, BBC, Actualite.CD and Mediacongo

Kinshasa Digital Week is the unique opportunity to capture new trends,network and interact with the top leaders, thinkers and influencers.



For more information about Kinshasa Digital Week 2019, visit the official website: kinshasadigitalweek.com

