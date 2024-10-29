King Charles Acknowledges “Painful Past” During Commonwealth Speech

During an address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, King Charles III urged leaders from the 56-member organization to find “creative ways to right inequalities that endure.” The 75-year-old monarch stated that the past cannot be changed but stopped short of an apology to the countries present. Acknowledging the “painful aspects” of history that still resonate today, King Charles encouraged leaders to foster unity and focus on contemporary challenges, including climate change. Despite calls for reparatory justice from some Commonwealth members, the UK government has ruled out any reparations and refused to apologize. While the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has acknowledged that the trade was “abhorrent,” he has emphasized a forward-looking approach, prioritizing climate resilience and trade within the Commonwealth.



SOURCE: CNN