Kilimanjaro – A Cinematic Experience

A cinematic experience that will leave you in awe of the magnificent mountain, Kilimanjaro

Laurence Hills, a freelance film-maker, shot the film Kilimanjaro over seven days while climbing to the summit of the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.

“The most unforgiving filming location that I have had the pleasure to visit.”

“At over 19,000ft above sea level, Uhuru Peak is a place where life truly doesn’t seem to belong. The air is thin, the temperature is negative double figures, and altitude sickness strips away all of the endearing characteristics from those who started the climb with you. Filming in these conditions was a challenge and something very challenging to prepare for.”

Laurence takes you on a cinematic journey through the forests brimming with vegetation and wildlife, to reach the arid and lifeless arctic zone at 19,000 feet, in his stunning film – Kilimanjaro.