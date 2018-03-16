Kilimanjaro – A Cinematic Experience

A cinematic experience that will leave you in awe of the magnificent mountain, Kilimanjaro
Laurence Hills, a freelance film-maker, shot the film Kilimanjaro over seven days while climbing to the summit of the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.
“The most unforgiving filming location that I have had the pleasure to visit.”
“At over 19,000ft above sea level, Uhuru Peak is a place where life truly doesn’t seem to belong. The air is thin, the temperature is negative double figures, and altitude sickness strips away all of the endearing characteristics from those who started the climb with you. Filming in these conditions was a challenge and something very challenging to prepare for.”
Laurence takes you on a cinematic journey through the forests brimming with vegetation and wildlife, to reach the arid and lifeless arctic zone at 19,000 feet, in his stunning film – Kilimanjaro.
A Film by Laurence Hills
Mount Kilimanjaro rises from its base approximately 16,732 feet (5,100 meters) from the plains near the Tanzanian municipality of Moshi, making it the tallest free-standing mountain in the world. There are three volcanic cones that make up Kilimanjaro: Kibo is the summit; Mawenzi at 16,893 feet (5,149 meters); and Shira at 13,000 feet (3,962 meters). Uhuru Peak is the highest summit on Kibo’s crater rim.