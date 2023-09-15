Kigali Tests its Nuclear Capability

Rwanda’s atomic energy board says it has signed a deal with a Canadian-German company to build its first small-scale nuclear reactor to test what the company asserts is a new nuclear fission approach. If all goes well, officials said, Rwanda and the company could set up a production line of such reactors in the central African nation as the country turns to nuclear power to help meet growing energy needs and adapt to climate change. Rwanda’s government said the reactor is expected to be operational by 2026, with testing of the technology to be completed by 2028.

