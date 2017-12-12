Aid & Development Africa Summit Puts Spotlight on Safe Water and Sanitation as Key to Socio-Economic Transformation in Kenya

3.5 million people in Kenya were identified by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation in June 2017 as urgently requiring safe drinking water. Universal access to clean and safe drinking water and basic sanitation systems are key to achieving socio-economic transformation in countries, such as Kenya.

Access to clean water and sanitation can significantly reduce maternal and infant deaths. Safe drinking water and well-developed sewage services reduce the growing spread of communicable diseases, as well as increasing school enrolments and the productivity of working adults.

The Kenyan government has introduced a variety of initiatives to improve the sanitation and cleanliness of water in the country. The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Cleopa Mailu, reinforced the importance of robust and innovative financing models, in conjunction with political initiatives and investment in appropriate technologies. Accordingly, Kenya’s new water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) policy is forecasted to positively impact the economic and health status of communities across the country.

Many other innovative solutions to the issue of water sanitation have been identified around the globe. Zero Mass Water extracts water moisture out of the air through their inventive technology, Source Hydropanels. LifeStraw, another global company, produces innovative filtration and purification products, which were distributed to 629,000 school children in rural parts of Kenya.

A solar-powered water pump installed by Griftu Primary School in Kenya provides a constant supply of water to a newly built water tank. With this innovative, long-term solution allowing for the school to build segregated toilets for boys and girls, greater school enrolment and better hygiene education have been facilitated.

