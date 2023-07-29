Key Outcomes and Commitments Made at Women Deliver 2023

The conference that was held in Rwanda, Kigali attracted more 6300+ feminists, journalists and content creators, representing 170 countries to advance gender equality and protect sexual and reproductive health and rights for girls and women, in all their diversity. A new funding facility with Open Society Foundations to counter the anti-rights movement and provide financial investment into the most neglected sexual health and reproductive areas. A campaign launched by over 40 organizations to close the gender nutrition gap, alongside a co-created Action Agenda that calls for transformative actions from governments to improve women’s and girls’ nutrition. The RESPECT Women website, an online platform that aims to drive concrete actions to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls, launched by The World Health Organization (WHO), together with UN Women, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the United Nations Development Programme. The Kigali Call to Action: United for Women and Girls’ Bodily Autonomy announced by the UNFPA to accelerate investments and actions, with women-led organizations and the feminist movement at the center..

AFRICA.COM