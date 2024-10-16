Kenya’s Senate Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Deputy President

Kenya’s parliament has begun impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who faces 11 charges, including corruption, inciting ethnic divisions, and undermining the government. He has denied all of the charges. Gachagua’s impeachment trial follows a fallout with President William Ruto and a National Assembly vote supporting his impeachment. The Senate will review evidence from both sides over two days, with a final vote expected Thursday night. If two-thirds of the 67 senators vote in favor, Gachagua will be removed from office and barred from ever holding public office again. Gachagua, a wealthy businessman from the Mount Kenya region, was battling corruption allegations in court before Ruto picked him as his running mate in 2022. However, the allegations were dropped after he became deputy president. He is expected to fight his impeachment in court if it passes.



SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

