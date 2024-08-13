Kenya’s progressive steps: Engaging men for gender equality and change

As part of its Beijing+20 Campaign and its work to engage men and boys in gender equality and transforming social and gender norms, UN Women participated in the Men Engagement Capacity Enhancement Training. The workshop was hosted by Advocates for Social Change Kenya (ADSOCK) and a national network of civil society organizations and journalists.

“When the man becomes that transformation, he will automatically model the change we are seeking,” said Faith Nashipae, head of the Male Engagement Thematic area for the State Department of Gender and Affirmative Actions.

The social norms that give men more power and autonomy than women, and the cultural expectations around masculinity also shape men’s decisions and behaviours. Men often feel the pressure to conform to society’s standards of what it means to be a ‘real man.’

Thuku Njuguna, the vice chair of Men for Gender Equality Now, shared, “Masculinity is both a prejudice to manhood and a book of social laws, or we can even say a guide to which men are held.”

Many men are starting to challenge the pressure associated with traditional masculinity. They are using their voices and privilege to shift norms and perceptions about gender, and are working to address the patriarchal beliefs, practices, institutions, and structures that have contributed to inequality between men and women.

Fredrick Nyagah, the Chairperson of Men Engage Kenya Network, adds, “Male engagement is an approach to constructively involve men and boys for the benefit of both genders, ultimately achieving gender equality.”

Transforming deeply ingrained gender norms depends on a few critical factors, and UN Women is collaborating with various stakeholders to encourage discussion and promote understanding of the social construction of masculinities within specific contexts.

Men’s participation in helping to shape the future of gender roles and relations is crucial. The training appealed to men to take personal and collective responsibility to help end gender inequality and emphasized accountability and building alliances towards systematic change.

“Women and men should be equal partners. There is no other way to live,” explained Phil Otieno, Executive Director of ADSOCK. He added that the engagement of both parties as a complementary approach has the potential to accelerate the achievement of SDG 5 on Gender Equality and the reduction of harmful gender and cultural norms in Kenya.

UN Women and the participating stakeholders charted a course for action, including engaging male policymakers in discussions about dismantling harmful aspects of traditional masculinity. By involving men as partners and beneficiaries of change, the workshop participants hope to build a future where everyone can thrive.

