Kenya’s President Unveils Special Work Permit for Remote Workers

Kenya’s President William Ruto has announced the introduction of a Digital Nomad Work Permit that will allow remote workers from all over the globe to live and work in the country. The permit, unveiled by Ruto at the recent Magical Kenya Travel Expo, seeks to position the East African country as a prime destination for global digital professionals. The initiative seeks to attract digital nomads to the East African nation, offering them a chance to enjoy Kenya’s rich culture, natural beauty, and high quality of life while working remotely. The Digital Nomad Work Permit is part of Kenya’s strategy to boost tourism, employment, and foreign investment. Tourism plays a crucial role in Kenya’s economy. In 2023, the sector welcomed over 2 million visitors and contributed almost 3 billion USD in revenue to the country. However, the government has its sights set on even more visitors; hence, the initiative.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share it!