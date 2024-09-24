Kenya’s President Ruto Calls for Global Reforms in UN Address

In his United Nations General Assembly address, Kenyan President William Ruto called for urgent reforms to the global system, citing failures in addressing climate change, inequality, and debt burdens in developing nations. He emphasized the need for bold, immediate action to prevent the world from being engulfed in an unprecedented crisis. Ruto also pushed for redesigning international financial systems to empower marginalized populations, especially women and youth, and to bridge the widening digital divide. He then urged reforms to address Africa’s underrepresentation on the UN Security Council, describing it as a “matter of justice” that needs to be addressed urgently. President Ruto also highlighted the need for UN-backed, regionally-led peace missions to address the growing insecurity in different parts of the world. He concluded his address by reiterating the need for global financial reforms and expressed hope for a future global framework that will address prevailing challenges.



