Kenya’s Police Force to Stay Put for Now 

The court order issued on Monday is valid until 24 October and followed a petition jointly filed by one of the opposition political parties and two Kenyans who say the decision to deploy the police officers outside the east African country is illegal. According to the petitioners, the deployment of the police officers is “not only nonsensical and irrational but unconstitutional”. The decision to deploy did not involve public participation and is also unconstitutional because only the Kenya military can be deployed outside the country, according to the petition.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN