Kenya’s Parliament Vote to Impeach Deputy President Gachagua

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua faces impeachment after lawmakers voted in favor of a motion accusing him of corruption, insubordination, and ethnic divisiveness, among other things. The motion passed with 281 votes, surpassing the two-thirds majority required, with 44 members opposing and one abstaining. Gachagua has denied all the charges against him and, during an address to parliament, urged lawmakers to search their consciences before voting. The impeachment, if upheld by the Senate, would make Gachagua the first deputy president to be removed under Kenya’s 2010 constitution. The Senate will have 10 days to review the motion, where Gachagua can cross-examine the evidence. Similar to parliament, the motion will require the approval of at least two-thirds of senators to pass. However, Gachagua can challenge it in court. He has already filed a court petition to halt the proceedings, with a ruling expected on Friday.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

