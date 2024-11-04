Skip to content

Kenya’s New Deputy President Sworn In Amid Legal Challenges

Kindiki Kithure, the former interior minister, has been sworn in as Kenya’s new deputy president following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, over alleged corruption and incitement of ethnic division. Gachagua, ousted by a two-thirds parliamentary vote on October 17, is challenging his impeachment in court, claiming insufficient evidence and unfair hearings. Kithure’s inauguration was approved after a court lifted suspension orders on his appointment, despite Gachagua’s ongoing appeal. At the ceremony, attended by government officials and Western envoys, President William Ruto urged Kithure to prioritize serving the Kenyan people. The leadership transition comes amid numerous challenges, including a rising cost of living, newly increased taxes, and concerns over arbitrary arrests.

SOURCE: AP NEWS

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.