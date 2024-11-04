Kenya’s New Deputy President Sworn In Amid Legal Challenges

Kindiki Kithure, the former interior minister, has been sworn in as Kenya’s new deputy president following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, over alleged corruption and incitement of ethnic division. Gachagua, ousted by a two-thirds parliamentary vote on October 17, is challenging his impeachment in court, claiming insufficient evidence and unfair hearings. Kithure’s inauguration was approved after a court lifted suspension orders on his appointment, despite Gachagua’s ongoing appeal. At the ceremony, attended by government officials and Western envoys, President William Ruto urged Kithure to prioritize serving the Kenyan people. The leadership transition comes amid numerous challenges, including a rising cost of living, newly increased taxes, and concerns over arbitrary arrests.

SOURCE: AP NEWS