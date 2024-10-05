Kenya’s national toll-free helpline 1195: A lifeline for gender-based violence survivors

Gender-based violence (GBV) remains a pervasive issue in Kenya, affecting individuals across all demographics. The National Gender-Based Violence Toll-Free Helpline, 1195, serves as a crucial resource for survivors, providing a platform for reporting incidents and receiving life-saving assistance. As the first and only service of its kind in Kenya, this helpline has become an essential tool in the country’s efforts to address and mitigate GBV.

The Scope of GBV in Kenya: A Growing Concern

The scale of GBV in Kenya is alarming. According to a 2022 report from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), over 40% of women between the ages of 15 and 49 have experienced some form of physical violence, while 14% have been subjected to sexual violence. These numbers, however, are likely underreported due to the stigma and fear surrounding GBV.

COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the crisis, with a sharp rise in domestic violence and child marriage cases during lockdowns. The helpline reported a staggering 360% increase in GBV-related calls in 2020 alone, highlighting the urgent need for accessible support mechanisms. By the end of 2020, more than 6,000 survivors had contacted the helpline, compared to just over 1,400 in 2019​.

How Helpline 1195 Works

The 1195 helpline offers a wide range of services for survivors of GBV, including:

Immediate psycho-social support: Trained counselors are available 24/7 to offer survivors emotional support, help them process their trauma, and provide guidance on next steps.

Referrals for essential services: The helpline connects callers with local shelters, legal aid services, healthcare providers, and law enforcement, ensuring a comprehensive response to GBV cases.

Emergency rescues: In urgent situations, the helpline can mobilize ambulances, police, and other emergency responders to assist survivors, especially in cases of physical violence or severe medical emergencies.

For example, tele-counselors were able to coordinate a rescue for two young girls in Elgeyo Marakwet County who had undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), providing medical assistance and ensuring the arrest of the person responsible​.

The Importance of Confidentiality and Accessibility

A key feature of the 1195 helpline is its emphasis on confidentiality. Survivors often face significant societal pressure to remain silent about their experiences, particularly in cases involving intimate partner violence or cultural practices such as FGM. The helpline’s SMS-based system allows survivors to discreetly report incidents and receive medical advice, including guidance on preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV​.

Moreover, the helpline is multilingual, offering services in several local languages, including Swahili, Kikuyu, Luhya, and Kalenjin. This ensures that individuals from all corners of Kenya can access help, regardless of their background or language proficiency.

Why Helpline 1195 is Critical to Addressing GBV

The importance of a dedicated GBV helpline in Kenya cannot be overstated. In many cases, the helpline is the first point of contact for survivors, offering a safe space to seek help without fear of retaliation. It also fills a critical gap in the country’s GBV response system, as many survivors lack the resources or knowledge to navigate complex legal and healthcare systems on their own.

Data collected from the helpline is invaluable for understanding the patterns and prevalence of GBV across Kenya. Disaggregated data—categorized by age, gender, region, and type of violence—helps policymakers and NGOs design targeted interventions to address specific forms of GBV, such as domestic violence, sexual assault, or FGM.

For instance, the helpline’s data has revealed that psychological violence is increasingly being reported by men who face harassment and abuse, especially during times of financial hardship, underscoring the need for more gender inclusive GBV policies​.

The Role of Healthcare Assistance Kenya (HAK)

While the focus is rightly on the helpline, the work of HAK behind the scenes is essential to its success. HAK, a local NGO and a UN Women partner, operates the helpline in partnership with the Kenyan government. This partnership provides the technical, financial, and logistical support necessary to keep the helpline operational and effective.

HAK’s team of tele-counselors are specially trained to handle complex and traumatic situations, ensuring that survivors receive appropriate and timely care. Beyond immediate crisis response, HAK also works to raise public awareness about GBV through campaigns like the annual “16 Days of Activism,” which highlights the importance of reporting and preventing violence in communities across Kenya​.

The Future of 1195: Expanding Reach and Awareness

Looking ahead, the goal is to expand the reach of the 1195 helpline, ensuring that every Kenyan is aware of its existence and the critical services it provides. As Fanis Lisiagali, the Director of HAK, has emphasized, the helpline needs to become a household name so that survivors across the country know they have a place to turn to, no matter where they are​. Public awareness campaigns, along with continued support from the government and international partners, will be key to achieving this vision. In the meantime, 1195 remains a beacon of hope for survivors of GBV, offering them a vital lifeline in their darkest moments.

Kenya’s National Toll-Free Helpline 1195 is more than just a phone number—it is a lifeline for thousands of survivors of gender-based violence. Its impact extends far beyond individual cases, providing critical data for policy development and helping to break the silence surrounding GBV. As awareness grows and the helpline expands, it will continue to play a pivotal role in Kenya’s efforts to combat gender-based violence, offering survivors a path toward healing and justice.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Women – Africa.