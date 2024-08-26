Kenya’s Health System Strengthening: State Department for Medical Services and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Leadership Meet

The State Department for Medical Services engaged with USAID’s leadership to discuss strategies for strengthening Kenya’s health system. Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, alongside Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth and Deputy Director General Dr. Zainab Gura, met with USAID’s leadership to introduce Bradley Cronk, the new Director of the Health, Population, and Nutrition Office at USAID Kenya and East Africa on 15th August 2014.

The meeting focused on enhancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring sustainable funding for essential programs like HIV services, reproductive health, and vaccination initiatives. Continued collaboration with development partners remains vital to delivering quality healthcare for all Kenyans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

