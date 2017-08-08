Kenya’s Ecstatic First-Time Voters

Kenya’s general elections are to be held today, August 8th, and candidates have been traversing the country wooing voters to support them. Since the youth form a big part of the population in the country, all candidates are campaigning hard to win their votes. Youth between the ages of eighteen and thirty-five make up 51% of the total 19.6 million registered voters.
This group also comprises newly registered voters, who will cast their vote for the first time during this election. Many have shown eagerness to cast their votes on Tuesday, and we even spoke to a few of them in Nairobi:
According to 18-year-old John Barasa, this election is significant in the history of Kenya, and he is thrilled to be among those who cast their votes on Tuesday. John says that his excitement is not only because he finally has a chance to determine who leads the country, but because he will be exercising his democratic right. “I am happy because for the first time, I will be able to help determine leaders for the various elective posts,” says John. He adds that he also plans to be among the first Kenyans to cast their votes. “I will wake up by 5am to leave for the polling station, so that once the station is opened at 6am, I am among the first people to cast their vote,” he states.
Angelah Wambui is just as enthusiastic to cast her vote for the first time and make it count. The 18-year-old university student says that during the past elections, she always desired to be among the people who voted. Now that she has come of age, she cannot let that opportunity pass. “During the last election, I saw how my parents, other friends, and relatives were excited about it. That made me desire to vote and understand the feeling,” says Angelah. Unlike John, Angelah says she plans to go the polling station in the afternoon to avoid spending so much time there. “I know many people plan to go early in the morning, so I will go in the afternoon or even in the evening when almost everyone has already casted their vote,” she adds.
For Charles Thuo, a recent graduate of Journalism, he is excited to cast his vote and help choose the people who will lead in various capacities for the next five years. “I am very excited because I want to choose the leader of my choice. Someone who will listen to us as the electorate, and do what it takes to improve our lives,” he says. Charles adds that he always wished he could vote in the previous elections; however, his age did not permit. He also appeals to the young Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes, since they are a big percent of voters that can easily elect a leader who has their interest at heart. “The youth should come out and vote; those who choose not to vote, should not complain when those elected fail to deliver. They brought it upon themselves by failing to cast their votes,” he adds.
Some have, however, expressed mixed feelings about casting their vote for the first time. According to university student Ichalut Okwaras, she is both excited and not excited, because she feels that it might not bring any difference. “Yes, I am excited because my vote will be used to steer leadership in Kenya for the next five years. On the other hand, I know that most of the time those voted-in fail to live up to their promises,” says Okwaras. She urges the Kenyan youth to turn out in numbers and cast their vote, for it is a duty bestowed to them by the constitution. “The youth should stand up for the change they want to see, and their vote is key in achieving that,” she add
This year’s election is critical in the history of Kenya, and the youth are a key determinant to who will lead the country for the next five years. The past voter turnouts among the youth have not been so good, but this election’s general voter turnout is expected to surpass the previous year’s. Various campaigns in the country have also targeted the youth in emphasizing the need for them to vote. It is believed that they will heed the calls and turn out in droves to exercise their democratic right this Tuesday.