Kenya’s Ecstatic First-Time Voters

Kenya’s general elections are to be held today, August 8th, and candidates have been traversing the country wooing voters to support them. Since the youth form a big part of the population in the country, all candidates are campaigning hard to win their votes. Youth between the ages of eighteen and thirty-five make up 51% of the total 19.6 million registered voters.

This group also comprises newly registered voters, who will cast their vote for the first time during this election. Many have shown eagerness to cast their votes on Tuesday, and we even spoke to a few of them in Nairobi: