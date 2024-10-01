Kenya’s Deputy President Subject of Impending Impeachment Motion

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is facing an impending impeachment motion, with MPs accusing him of promoting ethnic divisions, undermining President William Ruto, and involvement in the recent anti-government protests. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has implicated Gachagua’s associates in these uprisings. A two-thirds majority in both the National Assembly and Senate is required to remove him, a prospect that appears increasingly possible due to a coalition between Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza and Raila Odinga’s ODM party. If impeached, Gachagua, who has his own presidential ambitions, would be ineligible to hold public office. However, he is expected to launch a legal battle, which could prolong his time in office and give him a platform to strengthen his influence, especially in the populous Mt. Kenya region, responsible for over 40% of Ruto’s votes in the 2022 election. Consequently, the situation presents a dilemma for Ruto, as Gachagua’s removal could fuel further political tensions.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

