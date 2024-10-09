Kenya’s Deputy President Gachagua to Fight Impeachment Motion

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to defend himself before parliament on Tuesday following an impeachment motion accusing him of supporting anti-government protests in June and involvement in corruption. In a televised speech on Monday, Gachagua dismissed the accusations as “shameful and sensational.” In particular, he disputed claims about his wealth, explaining that some of the properties mentioned in the impeachment motion belonged to his late brother. Gachagua had, during a prayer meeting on Sunday, sought the forgiveness of President William Ruto, legislators, and the Kenyan public for any perceived wrongdoing during his tenure. However, he has since clarified that his apology was not an admission of guilt. Gachagua also denied rumors of his resignation and declared his intention to fight the impeachment motion to the end.



SOURCE: AP NEWS

