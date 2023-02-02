Africa Agri Expo 2023, in official partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Kenya will open its doors next week Wednesday on the 8th and 9th of February in Nairobi, Kenya. This year’s event is expected to smash all previous records, with 5000+ industry visitors, 750+ agri enterprises, 400+ senior conference delegates, 100+ exhibitors and 45+ Speakers from 35+ countries.

With getting tremendous response from the Kenyan and International market, TAB group (the organisers) are thrilled to be welcoming top companies like CENSA (a WayCool Enterprise), Esri, UAV. AE Drones, Godrej Agrovet, OCP, Rokosan, Lushbury Fertilizer Corporation, Prabhat Fertilizers, East West Seeds, JebAgro, Biostadt India, Farmachem, SaudiDrip, NACL Industries, Proagrica, Bioseed, AFKO Pivot, Kimitec, and many others to the African agricultural sector – burgeoning with exceptional business opportunities.

Alqama Arif, Project Manager AAE 2023 states “We are surprised by the momentum and expression of interest from the local & international participants and with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development plus key agriculture and Finance organizations backing the event – there is no reason why you should not attend this show. Furthermore, considering Africa’s thriving agribusiness sector and Kenya’s rich and healthy agri-economical advancements, this event will facilitate every powerful business essential to develop the industry by gathering significant players under one roof.”

“We are looking forward to seeing you in Kenya and helping you facilitate one-to-one meetings with top leaders and stakeholders. We urge you to reserve the few best available spots.”

At a pre-launch press conference on January 23 in Nairobi, Kenya, Mr. Tahir Bari, CEO and MD of TAB group (event organizer), officially introduced the show and shared insightful thoughts about AAE, which will strengthen the African agri-business industry by offering a platform for fruitful networking and knowledge sharing sessions, in addition to ways that the AAE 2023 will assist in attracting huge investments to the agriculture industry.

The event is expected to be setting up dynamic business collaboration as it brings together global agri-businesses, SME’s, regional dealers/distributors representing Agriculture Machinery & Equipments, Agri-Technology, Agro Chemicals, Irrigation, Solution providers, Government officials and other Industry stakeholders to share strategies, showcase their products & solutions, explore the market, promote their brands, and create long-term business partnerships.

The two-day event will have a conference with back-to-back sessions, expert speakers discussing ways to develop agri-food value chains using innovations and how technology integration plays an important role from primary production to value addition and processing of food produce, where big companies like CENSA – A WayCool enterprise from India comes into picture – they also happen to be the Strategic Partner at AAE 2023. Furthermore, challenges faced by SMEs and farmers affected by Covid, Conflict and Climate change and their mitigation will be widely discussed as well as topics like scaling up agrochemicals, irrigation and mechanization industry to fight severe droughts, among others.

Don’t hold back and register on the below link to be an integral part of this exceptional agri expo.

Registration Link: https://africa-agriexpo.com/registration.html