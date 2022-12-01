Africa’s agriculture sector has always piqued the interest of investors and innovators – ever since the market has been projected to value US$1 trillion by 2030.

With an aim to bring the entire agricultural value chain under one roof and open up a vibrant platform for agribusiness experts, top global companies, key policymakers and other stakeholders to exploit the commercial opportunities in the continent through effective meetings and networking sessions, TAB group (organizer) are coming back with the 6th edition of their one of the largest and most established agricultural event – Africa Agri Expo.

The event is set to take place on the 8th & 9th Feb next year at KICC in Nairobi, Kenya.

With less than three months remaining, the show has garnered participation from some of the popular brands of the industry like Censa (WayCool Foods), ESRI, Godrej Agrovet, Saudi Drip, Biostadt, Lushbury Fertilizers, Jeb Agro, AFKO Pivot, Gepro, East West Seeds, Prabhat Fertilizers, Yuzuak Sprinklers, RC Corner Trading LLC, Pro Agrica, etc. and many others.

The show’s organisers, TAB group, are confident that the event will set new benchmarks, owing to confirmation from Ministries & Associations such as Food and Agriculture Organization Kenya (FAO), Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), The Agriculture Sector Network (ASNET), Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), Kenya Agribusiness and Agroindustry Alliance (KAAA), Agrochemicals Associations of Kenya (AAK), African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), Centre For Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI), Kenya Organic Agriculture Network (KOAN), Society of Crop Agribusiness Advisors of Kenya (SoCAA), The Agricultural Council of Kenya (AgCK), etc and many others that will be physically present and impart their experience and expertise to make Africa Self Sufficient and achieve its SDG 2030 Goal.

AAE 2023 Project Manager Alqama Arif says “We are happy about the response. 60% of the exhibition booths are already sold and that too to most prominent companies who will be coming to the show with an aim of winning exciting deals as they have in the show’s past editions.”

“Our main goal and core competency is to assist you in developing your business, maximising your worldwide reach, and achieving the target you have set for the African region. This is how we work differently and attract repeat participation from top clients in every series.” he added.

Afsheen Siddiqui, the Conference Producer adds, “This 2-day dynamic event on Agriculture is designed to initiate strategic dialogue among regional and global industry experts and policymakers to provide solutions for Farmers and SMEs and for everyone who are willing to take the next giant leap in agriculture. Reforms in agriculture regulations and policies, warehousing and distribution, crop protection solutions, investment opportunities and disruptive technologies transforming Africa’s Agribusiness industry will be some of the core topics of discussions on the agenda.”

The 6th Africa Agri Expo is AAE 2023, continues promoting Africa`s rich Agriculture sector and presents international players with an unparalleled way to explore the huge business potential of this historic continent by helping organizations identify, connect & find the right channel partners in the region.

Registration Link: https://africa-agriexpo.com/registration.html